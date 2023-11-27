Status Tops One Day Volume of $5.95 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Status has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $152.79 million and $5.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,024.36 or 1.00050327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011353 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004046 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,007,005 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,007,004.6330314 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04137944 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $8,840,347.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

