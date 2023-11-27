VVS Finance (VVS) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $136.58 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 84,985,978,024,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,409,987,273,548 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

