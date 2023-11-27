Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 0.5%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 595.50 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.58). Approximately 307,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 610,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.62).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
In related news, insider Ian Carter bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £205,800 ($259,946.95). 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
