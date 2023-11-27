Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Shares Down 2.8%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $170.00 and last traded at $170.17. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.00.

Webco Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

