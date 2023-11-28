Acala Token (ACA) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market cap of $52.32 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,950.62 or 1.00050673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 828,566,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06589992 USD and is up 10.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $38,548,606.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.