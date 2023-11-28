adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Up 0.4%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €185.58 ($203.93) and last traded at €185.24 ($203.56). 288,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €184.44 ($202.68).
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -96.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €170.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €171.84.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
