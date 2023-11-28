Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Down 12.6%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies Stock Down 12.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

