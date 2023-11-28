ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16). 16,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 14,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 million, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.70.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

