AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MITT remained flat at $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MITT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

