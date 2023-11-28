Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$215.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.08. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$1.85.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.69 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.192604 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

