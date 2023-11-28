Amrita Ahuja Sells 3,340 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,200,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70.

On Monday, October 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. 15,832,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,623,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Block by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Block by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

