Analyzing Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 2 8 7 0 2.29

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $139.85, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Zimmer Biomet 6.52% 12.41% 7.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $6.94 billion 3.41 $231.40 million $2.26 50.04

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

