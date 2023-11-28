Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:HRR.UN opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92.

Get Australian REIT Income Fund alerts:

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian REIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.