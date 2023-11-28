Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:HRR.UN opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.92.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
