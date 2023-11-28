Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $27.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BADFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.