Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the October 31st total of 1,449,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF remained flat at $3.30 on Tuesday. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

