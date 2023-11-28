Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of BKKLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.77.
About Bangkok Bank Public
