Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of BKKLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

