Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
