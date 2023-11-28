Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.22.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.81) to GBX 464 ($5.86) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.45) to GBX 493 ($6.23) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.97) to GBX 495 ($6.25) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.40.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

