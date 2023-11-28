Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 457,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of BCEKF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 711,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

