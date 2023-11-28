Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Shares Up 7.4%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.10. 1,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.74) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.42) to GBX 775 ($9.79) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

