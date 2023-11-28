Belrium Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

