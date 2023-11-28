Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bioxytran Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 78,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,461. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
Bioxytran Company Profile
