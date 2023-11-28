Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the October 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bioxytran Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Tuesday. 78,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,461. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Bioxytran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.