Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.5490196 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.46.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

