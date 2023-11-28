Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits One Day Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00076343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

