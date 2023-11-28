BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.02 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.03 million and $24.02 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001787 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002912 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002437 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.