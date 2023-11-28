BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.1 %
BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 8,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.35.
BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
About BOC Hong Kong
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
