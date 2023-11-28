Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,976. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.82. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$43.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.85.

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,418,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,295 shares of company stock worth $1,427,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

