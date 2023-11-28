Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bravo Mining Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BRVMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.27.
Bravo Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bravo Mining
- How to Invest in Energy
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.