Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BRVMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. Bravo Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.27.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

