Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 2,651 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $71,762.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,516,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,064.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,279 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $192,966.29.

On Monday, November 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,168 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $58,557.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 63,555 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,784,624.40.

Bristow Group Price Performance

Shares of Bristow Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 153,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $738.17 million, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

