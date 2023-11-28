Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Broad Street Realty Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Broad Street Realty stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 12,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661. Broad Street Realty has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.