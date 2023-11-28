Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

TSE:BAM traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$45.57. 15,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$17.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.00. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.12.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 48.63%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 5.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

