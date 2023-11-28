Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of TSE BN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.23. 70,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,771. The firm has a market cap of C$75.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,544.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.15. Brookfield has a 12 month low of C$38.92 and a 12 month high of C$55.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

