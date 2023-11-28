Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0884 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF remained flat at $32.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 18,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

