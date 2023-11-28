Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carbios SAS in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
