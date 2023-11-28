CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. 1,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

