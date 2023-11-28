CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.59 million and $2.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.89 or 1.00061011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003941 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04756307 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,008,474.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

