CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Up 213.3% in November

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get CellaVision AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVSF

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

About CellaVision AB (publ)

Shares of CLVSF stock remained flat at $16.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. CellaVision AB has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

(Get Free Report)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.