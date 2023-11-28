Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the October 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellectis by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

CLLS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 396,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.23.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

