Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.