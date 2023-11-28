Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties REIT
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Trading Halts Explained
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.