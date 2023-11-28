Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Up 246.5% in November

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 246.5% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 48,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.60. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $17.34.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

