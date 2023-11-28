CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 66,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

CLPS Incorporation Announces Dividend

About CLPS Incorporation

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

