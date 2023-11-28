Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIBEY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,727. Commercial International Bank has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

