Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of CIBEY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,727. Commercial International Bank has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22.
About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.