Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 160.40%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 778.18%. Given Evaxion Biotech A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evaxion Biotech A/S is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.14% -48.01% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -452.78% -126.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 21.27 -$62.09 million ($3.82) -4.34 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($0.98) -0.81

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evaxion Biotech A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Hørsholm, Denmark.

