CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Down 3.9%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €0.36 ($0.40) and last traded at €0.40 ($0.44). 6,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.41 ($0.45).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €0.47.

About CORESTATE Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

