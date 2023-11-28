Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $980,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,017,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 1,174,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,753. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

