Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $10.92 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001438 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004516 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

