CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.35. 7,068,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,405. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.93, a PEG ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

