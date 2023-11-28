Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Up 266.7% in November

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVEW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 26,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Dave has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

