DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DENSO Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 239,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,864. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

