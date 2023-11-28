dForce USD Price Up 0.2% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $394.65 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00183913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,882,049 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9991718 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,739.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

