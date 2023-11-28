Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 45,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 12,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of C$7.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0069502 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.